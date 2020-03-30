Pentagon confirms first US service member to die from coronavirus

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon confirmed Monday that a U.S. service member who tested positive for coronavirus has died.
The New Jersey Army National Guardsman was hospitalized on March 21 and died a week later on Saturday from the virus.
"Today is a sad day for the Department of Defense as we have lost our first American service member - active, reserve or Guard - to coronavirus," Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in a statement. "This is a stinging loss for our military community, and our condolences go out to his family, friends, civilian co-workers and the entire National Guard community."
The death of the New Jersey Guardsman is the third loss within the Department of Defense. Earlier this month, a contractor who worked at the Defense Security Cooperation Agency died as well as a military dependent.
Since the coronavirus emerged, the Pentagon has reported a total of 1,087 cases.
Of the 1,087 cases, 569 are active-duty military, 220 are civilians, 190 dependents and 64 contractors. These figures include 42 recoveries and 2 deaths across the entire department.