Photos of the field hospital being built in New York's Central Park

Pedestrians look at an emergency field hospital under construction across the street from Mount Sinai in Central Park in New York, U.S., on Monday, March 30, 2020.

A new field hospital in New York's Central Park is set to open Tuesday and will treat coronavirus patients. The temporary hospital will be located in Central Park's East Meadow in front of Mount Sinai Hospital, according to a spokesperson for the Mount Sinai Health System.

The new hospital will house 68 beds. It was constructed through a partnership between Mount Sinai, aid organization Samaritan's Purse and intergovernmental agencies and will "provide care for patients seriously ill with COVID-19," according to the spokesperson.

Here are photos that show how the new Central Park hospital was built: