Photos of the field hospital being built in New York's Central Park

Hannah Miller
Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
Pedestrians look at an emergency field hospital under construction across the street from Mount Sinai in Central Park in New York, U.S., on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A new field hospital in New York's Central Park is set to open Tuesday and will treat coronavirus patients. The temporary hospital will be located in Central Park's East Meadow in front of Mount Sinai Hospital, according to a spokesperson for the Mount Sinai Health System.

The new hospital will house 68 beds. It was constructed through a partnership between Mount Sinai, aid organization Samaritan's Purse and intergovernmental agencies and will "provide care for patients seriously ill with COVID-19," according to the spokesperson.

Here are photos that show how the new Central Park hospital was built:

Volunteers lay out tents in Central Park's East Meadow

Workers set up a field hospital in front of Mount Sinai West Hospital inside Central Park on March 29, 2020 in New York City.
Kena Betancur | AFP | Getty Images

Volunteers erect numerous tents

A field hospital is set up by Samaritan's Purse, a Christian humanitarian aid organization, and FEMA at the East Meadow in Central Park amid a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York, March 30, 2020.
David 'Dee' Delgado | Reuters

ConEd workers on site to help power the field hospital

Con Edison workers are seen in front of Mount Sinai West Hospital as they set up a field hospital inside Central Park on March 29, 2020 in New York City.
Kena Betancur | AFP | Getty Images

Supplies and materials being unloaded

Workers build an emergency field hospital across the street from Mount Sinai in Central Park in New York, U.S., on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Electricians work on the power grid 

A power grid is brought to an emergency field hospital to aid in the COVID-19 pandemic in Central Park on March 30, 2020 in New York City.
Stephanie Keith | Getty Images

Crates of materials on site of the field hospital

People set up an emergency field hospital to aid in the COVID-19 pandemic in Central Park on March 30, 2020 in New York City.
Stephanie Keith | Getty Images

Volunteers begin to unload medical supplies

Volunteers help distribute supplies during Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital set-up with 68-bed respitory care units in Central Park's East Meadow to provide care for seriousl ill patients with COVID-19, New York, NY, March 30, 2020.
Anthony Behar | Sipa | AP

Medical equipment is loaded in

Hospital equipment is seen in an emergency field hospital to aid in the COVID-19 pandemic in Central Park on March 30, 2020 in New York City.
Stephanie Keith | Getty Images

A field stretcher inside one of the hospital tents

A field stretcher sits in one of the 68-bed respitory care units, part of Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital being set up in Central Park's East Meadow to provide care for seriousl ill patients with COVID-19, New York, NY, March 30, 2020.
Anthony Behar | SIPA | AP

A ventilator sits on a bed inside one of the hospital tents

A ventilator and other hospital equipment is seen in an emergency field hospital to aid in the COVID-19 pandemic in Central Park on March 30, 2020 in New York City.
Stephanie Keith

Beds and equipment getting organized

Medical supplies and beds are seen inside a tent as volunteers from the International Christian relief organization Samaritans Purse set up an Emergency Field Hospital for patients suffering from the coronavirus in Central Park across Fifth Avenue from Mt. Sinai Hospital on March 30, 2020 in New York.
Bryan R. Smith | AFP | Getty Images

Air units are installed at the field hospital 

Volunteers from the International Christian relief organization Samaritans Purse set up an Emergency Field Hospital for patients suffering from the coronavirus in Central Park across Fifth Avenue from Mt. Sinai Hospital on March 30, 2020 in New York.
Bryan R. Smith | AFP | Getty Images

The field hospital is expected to open on March 31

A field hospital is set up by Samaritan's Purse, a Christian humanitarian aid organization, and FEMA at the East Meadow in Central Park amid a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020.
Aleksandra Michalska | Reuters

