Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: RH, Domino's Pizza, Marathon Oil and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

RH — The home furnishings retailer's stock fell 11% in extended trading after the company missed analysts' estimates on revenue during the fourth quarter. RH reported revenue of $665 million, while analysts polled by FactSet expected $708.7 million. The company said it experienced lower customer traffic and higher-than-expected backorders during the fourth quarter. RH did report fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts' expectations. The retailer reported earnings of $3.72 per share excluding some items, while analysts anticipated $3.59 per share, according to FactSet. RH also withdrew guidance for fiscal year 2020 because of economic disruption caused by the coronavirus, according to a company statement.

Domino's Pizza — The pizza chain's stock dipped 5% in extended trading after the company withdrew its fiscal 2020 guidance because of the impact of the coronavirus and gave preliminary estimates of retail sales, same-store sales, and store growth results ahead of its first-quarter earnings call in April. The company stated that it had 1,400 international stores that are temporarily closed and said that U.S. sales were impacted by many factors stemming from the virus. "Shelter in place directives, pantry loading, university and school closures, event cancellations and the lack of live televised sports have all impacted our business in ways that we cannot yet fully quantify," CEO Ritch Allison said in a statement.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings — Shares of the cruise line were up 1% in extended trading after the company announced that it was further extending the suspension of its sailings until May 10. The company previously suspended voyages until April 12. "While we understand this disruption may inconvenience our loyal guests and valued travel partners, we are committed first and foremost to protecting the safety, security and well-being of our guests, crew and the communities we visit," Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a statement. The company advised those on affected voyages to contact their travel agent or the cruise line for more information.

Marathon Oil — The oil company's stock was up 3% after the market closed even though U.S. oil dropped to an 18-year low earlier Monday. Demand for oil continues to decrease as countries around the world restrict travel to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Kohl's — Shares of the clothing retailer were up 1% in extended trading after the company extended the temporary closure of its stores until further notice because of the coronavirus. "Given these extraordinary circumstances, we are taking difficult and decisive actions to strengthen our financial liquidity and secure the financial position of the company for the long-term benefit of our associates, customers and shareholders," CEO Michelle Gass said in a statement. The company also said that it would be decreasing capital expenditures by approximately $500 million and temporarily suspending share repurchases.