From skyscrapers to office blocks, these award-winning buildings use sustainable ideas and tech

Whether it's intelligent air-conditioning, smart-meters that monitor energy consumption or automatic lighting systems, the buildings that we live and work in are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

Many of these innovations are helping to boost the environmental credentials of buildings, making them more energy efficient and sustainable.

This is good for the planet and could be economically beneficial too. According to the International Finance Corporation, part of the World Bank Group, the potential of green buildings is significant.

In a foreword to a 2019 report, the organization's Director of Climate Business, Alzbeta Klein, wrote that green buildings represented "one of the biggest investment opportunities of the next decade — $24.7 trillion across emerging market cities by 2030."

Here, CNBC takes a look at three winners of the BREEAM Awards 2020, which were announced at the beginning of March.

BREEAM is a sustainability assessment method from the Building Research Establishment that covers infrastructure, masterplanning projects and buildings. The international awards are used to highlight "the most innovatively sustainable BREEAM-rated buildings".