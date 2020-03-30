These 'stocks for sound sleeping' can survive the coronavirus uncertainty, BTIG says

A man wears a protective mask as he walks past the New York Stock Exchange on the corner of Wall and Broad streets during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, U.S., March 13, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Worsening economic data and falling stock prices have led BTIG to slash earnings estimates for the coming year, but the firm's top strategist still believes there are places to hide.

"While certainty far from ideal, conditions do not reflect the extreme stresses seen during the Great Financial Crisis, a result of central banks and governments around the world having reacted in a much timelier manner to this shock," BTIG's chief equities and derivatives strategist Julian Emanuel said in a note to clients.