Caesars-Eldorado merger moving forward

The coronavirus outbreak has delayed the $17.3 billion deal between casino companies Caesars Entertainment and Eldorado Resorts, but the deal is moving forward, according to a source with firsthand knowledge.

Following a report on CNBC, Caesars was halted on the news and reopened up 12%.

Indiana, New Jersey and Nevada regulators still need to sign off on the deal but have postponed hearings. The merger also needs the approval of the Federal Trade Commission.

"The board is still investigating," said Nevada Gaming Commission Chair Tony Alamo. "The merger is going like any other merger. It's just going through the process, which includes a normal investigation," he added.

Eldorado and Caesars had anticipated closing in mid-April, but multiple sources have told CNBC it now looks more like June. There has been widespread speculation that the coronavirus pandemic will change the ways regulators view the debt associated with this deal. A highly placed source says both companies have the liquidity to last for well over a year.

Caesars has $3 billion on its balance sheet and recently sold the Rio in Las Vegas for $460 million. That was an unexpected source of cash and was not factored into the deal. Assuming a $230 million asset sale of two casinos in Mississippi and Missouri to Twin River closes, anticipated in the next 60 days, Eldorado will have roughly $850 million on hand, a source tells CNBC.