California Health Corps site scored 25,000 sign-ups in its first day, Governor Newsom says

California Gov. Gavin Newsom updates the state's response to the coronavirus at the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif., Monday, March 23, 2020.

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday said 25,000 people signed up for the state's new Health Corps site, in one day. The state is now vetting the licenses, specialties and looking to place eligible healthcare workers in roles at facilities where they are most needed throughout California.

Health Corps is seeking help from licensed doctors, nurses, respiratory specialists, dentists, paramedics and EMTs, pharmacists and others

Newsom also thanked Facebook for a $25 million donation that will help pay for housing for healthcare professionals near hospitals or clinics, and for childcare for their families.

According to models used by the state, the governor said he expects the COVID-19 outbreak in California to peak some time in May 2020.

He also praised other local tech firms, as well, including the social network for local communities, Nextdoor, fuel cell makers Bloom Energy, and Virgin Orbit.

San Francisco-based Nextdoor is helping the state to encourage residents to check up on each other, especially on their elderly neighbors. Bloom Energy in San Jose has been refurbishing ventilators for the state's effort to procure and distribute these to hospitals.