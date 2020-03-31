Cramer sees new, five-minute test as possible turning point in coronavirus-driven market decline

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday that the development of a faster coronavirus test could turn the tide in fighting the outbreak — and by extension, the battered economy and the stock market.

"When you find out who has it, everything changes" because maybe we find out more people have had it and recovered, Cramer said on CNBC. People who test positive will know to seek medical attention and to quarantine themselves, he said. "Then suddenly we get a new world," and the U.S. can start thinking about reopening the economy and getting Americans back to work, he said.

The U.S., which was slow to begin mass testing, has seen coronavirus cases soar as more testing options have become available. America remained the country with the most known cases — over 164,700. The U.S. death toll was 3,173 as of Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University data. About 40% of U.S. cases are in New York state, which had more than 67,300 infections and 1,342 deaths.

Cramer said he's encouraged by what he heard from Abbott Laboratories CEO Miles White on Monday evening's "Mad Money" about faster tests so people won't have to wait days for results.

"We know that fighting this virus, and being able to go back to a world that's more normal, is going to require a lot of testing in the right places with rapid turnaround — and fortunately, we have multiple formats to do that with," White said.