Airlines receiving coronavirus aid will be allowed to consolidate routes into fewer airports

The U.S. Department of Transportation said Tuesday that it will allow airlines that receive coronavirus aid to consolidate certain routes, giving carriers some breathing room in requirements for the relief.

Congress last week approved $50 billion in aid for U.S. airlines, part of the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package. Half of the aid is available in grants that wouldn't have to be paid back, a victory for the airline industry that lobbied against an all-loans package. The grants are dedicated to maintaining payroll and airlines who accept them have to commit not to furlough workers through Sept. 30.