Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Airlines

Airlines receiving coronavirus aid will be allowed to consolidate routes into fewer airports

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • Maintaining service is one of the requirements for airlines to receive government aid.
  • Airlines are struggling with a collapse in demand because of coronavirus and restrictions to stop its spread.
  • Congress approved $50 billion in loans and grants for U.S. passenger airlines in the coronavirus relief legislation.
Jets are parked on runway 28 at the Pittsburgh International Airport on March 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Jeff Swensen | Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Transportation said Tuesday that it will allow airlines that receive coronavirus aid to consolidate certain routes, giving carriers some breathing room in requirements for the relief.

Congress last week approved $50 billion in aid for U.S. airlines, part of the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package. Half of the aid is available in grants that wouldn't have to be paid back, a victory for the airline industry that lobbied against an all-loans package. The grants are dedicated to maintaining payroll and airlines who accept them have to commit not to furlough workers through Sept. 30.

VIDEO3:4003:40
ThePointsGuy: Airlines offering "historically, dirt-cheap airfare" amid outbreak
Worldwide Exchange

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.