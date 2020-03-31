How the coronavirus crisis could establish China as a global leader

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with experts during his visit to the School of Medicine at Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2020. Yan Yan | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

The coronavirus crisis could be the "opportunity of the century" for China to cement its place as a global power, a professor told CNBC on Tuesday. "I think this is the opportunity of the century for China to build trust in the world, which it has found so difficult to come by as a rising nation, and to rebuild its international image — China doesn't (want to) waste an opportunity like this," Keyu Jin, associate professor of economics at LSE, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe." She added that China had seized opportunities to elevate its position during other recent economic crises, such as the financial crisis and through its support of the European debt market. "We've seen it solidify and make these ties stronger and more mature," Jin said. "And even though there has been a lot of tension between the U.S. and China recently, I believe the Chinese stance and direction is still to come out as a country that will help the U.S. rather than be a bystander — it will guarantee critical medical supplies and equipment, and help whoever needs it, especially developing countries."



"This is their chance, they're looking at the long-run game," she said.

Blame game

The new strain of coronavirus, known as COVID-19, was first reported in December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. While China has reportedly deployed medics and sent equipment to nations struggling with the coronavirus overseas, the country has faced criticism over its own handling of the virus, which is thought to have originated in a wildlife market, or wet market. In late January, Chinese authorities announced a temporary ban on the trade of wild animals in wet markets, supermarkets, restaurants and e-commerce platforms — but experts and wildlife organizations have called for a permanent ban to help prevent future pandemics. China has also been criticized for a lack of transparency throughout the outbreak. In the U.S., the Trump administration has frequently dubbed COVID-19 the "Wuhan virus" or the "Chinese virus," with the President suggesting earlier this month that some blame lies with the Chinese Communist Party for the pandemic. Meanwhile, the U.K. government has suggested China failed to adequately report the true scale of the outbreak.

US President Donald Trump participates in a meeting with Supply Chain Distributors to discuss the response to COVID-19 at the White House in Washington, DC, on March 29, 2020. Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images