Largest US mall owner, Simon Property, furloughs 30% of workforce, adding to avalanche of coronavirus-related retail layoffs

A visitor looks down an empty hallway at The Fashion Mall at Keystone, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Indianapolis. Simon Property Group, the largest owner of shopping malls in the nation, is closing all of its malls and retail properties because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The biggest U.S. mall owner, Simon Property Group, has furloughed about 30% of its workforce, CNBC has learned, as the company copes with all of its properties being temporarily shut because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The furloughs impact full- and part-time workers, at its Indianapolis headquarters and at its malls and outlet centers across the U.S., a person familiar told CNBC. The person asked to remain anonymous because the information has not been disclosed publicly.

There were also layoffs. An exact number of those employees permanently let go could not immediately be determined.

CEO David Simon will, meantime, take a 100% reduction in his salary for the duration of the pandemic, the person said. And upper-level managers at the real estate company are going to see a reduction of up to 30% in their salaries during this time.

As of Dec. 31, Simon had roughly 4,500 employees, of which 1,500 were part-time, according to its latest annual filing. About 1,000 of those people worked from Simon's Indianapolis headquarters, it said.

A representative from Simon did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.