Watch live: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is holding a press conference on the COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 16,636 people in the state as of Tuesday.

New Jersey has the second most cases in the U.S., behind New York, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo said now has more than 75,700 cases.

Over the weekend, Murphy announced a 90-day grace period on mortgage payments for New Jersey homeowners whose finances have been affected by the coronavirus.

Murphy previously announced the mandatory closure of all nonessential businesses across the state.

