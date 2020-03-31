Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 2:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding a press conference Monday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 43,100 people in the city.

On Monday, de Blasio and other state and city officials welcomed the USNS Comfort to New York City, which will provide an additional 1,000 hospital beds. De Blasio's office announced on Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending 250 ambulances, about 500 EMTs and paramedics and 85 refrigerated trucks to serve as temporary mortuaries to New York City, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

"Our EMTs and paramedics are facing an unprecedented number of medical calls each day. There has never been a busier time in the history of EMS in New York City," New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a statement.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory on Sunday for residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to avoid non-essential travel for 14 days to combat the virus spread.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. stands at more than 164,600 and the U.S. death toll has surpassed 3,100 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. New York state accounts for almost half of those cases with 67,384 confirmed infections as of Tuesday morning.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the COVID-19 outbreak.