A passenger wears a protective mask at the Wall Street subway station in New York, on Monday, March 30, 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is on track to post its worst first quarter on record after the coronavirus pandemic sparked a historic sell-off. Drawing on past dismal first quarters, here's what can happen next.

CNBC looked at the worst 15 first quarters in history for the 30-stock benchmark, to get an idea of how markets fare the rest of the year after a brutal first three months.