Apple has a new agreement with Amazon that lets you rent movies through Prime Video on iPhone

The Amazon Prime Video app on iPhone and Apple TV now allows users to rent and purchase movies inside the app using a credit card on file with Amazon. It's a big change.

For most apps, Apple's App Store policies require that digital content be purchased and paid for through Apple's payment system, which takes 30% of the purchase price. Amazon had previously declined to offer in-app purchases in its iOS apps.

"Apple has an established program for premium subscription video entertainment providers to offer a variety of customer benefits — including integration with the Apple TV app, AirPlay 2 support, tvOS apps, universal search, Siri support and, where applicable, single or zero sign-on," an Apple spokesperson told CNBC.

"On qualifying premium video entertainment apps such as Prime Video, Altice One and Canal+, customers have the option to buy or rent movies and TV shows using the payment method tied to their existing video subscription."