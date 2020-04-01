Pentagon aiming to get 100,000 body bags for FEMA coronavirus response, report says

A view of a medical personnel attending to a patient at Elmhurst Hospital Center in the Queens borough of New York City on March 27, 2020.

The Pentagon is trying to obtain100,000 body bags for federal emergency management officials in preparation of an expected increase in the numbers of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, a new report said Wednesday.

Bloomberg News said, citing sources, that the Pentagon already has 50,000 body bags that it will begin tapping to fulfill the request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but that Defense officials are trying to acquire double that amount of new bags to meet FEMA's request.

"The Defense Logistics Agency doesn't yet have a specific delivery date request from FEMA but the agency wants them as soon as they are ready, and the Pentagon is close to agreement with its current contractor on the numbers and time lines," Bloomberg reported, citing one of its sources.

The Defense Department had no immediate comment when contacted by CNBC.

White House officials said Tuesday that an estimated 100,000 to 240,000 are likely to die in coming months from COVID-19, even with mitigation and treatment efforts.

- Additional reporting by Amanda Macias

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.