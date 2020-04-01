Skip Navigation
California governor says 'We need more Googles' as company offers free Wi-Fi and Chromebooks to students

Jennifer Elias@jenn_elias
Key Points
  • Google is partnering with California officials to offer 100,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots to rural households.
  • The company also said it is donating 4,000 Chromebooks to students.
  • The move comes as the state mandates students stay home from school.
Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google Inc.
Bloomberg | Getty Images

Google will offer 100,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots and will donate 4,000 Chromebooks to students across the state of California, governor Gavin Newsom said during a news conference Wednesday.

The internet access points are supposed to help improve broadband internet in rural households across the state where internet access is either limited or very slow. Students will get access to the free Wi-Fi for a minimum of three months.There are still many parts of the state that do not have access to high-speed internet, however.

"This was a substantial enhancement that came just at the right time," Newsom said. "We need more Googles," he added.

"Proud to work with @GavinNewsom & partners to help bridge the digital divide in our home state," Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said on Twitter.

The latest move comes as Newsom announced that California schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year, with many classes switching to online learning.

Google pledges over $800 million to support small business, crisis effort
The Exchange