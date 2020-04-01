California governor says 'We need more Googles' as company offers free Wi-Fi and Chromebooks to students

Google will offer 100,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots and will donate 4,000 Chromebooks to students across the state of California, governor Gavin Newsom said during a news conference Wednesday.

The internet access points are supposed to help improve broadband internet in rural households across the state where internet access is either limited or very slow. Students will get access to the free Wi-Fi for a minimum of three months.There are still many parts of the state that do not have access to high-speed internet, however.

"This was a substantial enhancement that came just at the right time," Newsom said. "We need more Googles," he added.

"Proud to work with @GavinNewsom & partners to help bridge the digital divide in our home state," Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said on Twitter.

The latest move comes as Newsom announced that California schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year, with many classes switching to online learning.