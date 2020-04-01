American Airlines apologizes for mistakenly offering dozens of pilots voluntary leave amid coronavirus

Jets are parked on runway 28 at the Pittsburgh International Airport on March 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Due to decreased flights as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, close to 70 American Airlines planes are being stacked and parked at the airport.

American Airlines apologized to its pilots on Wednesday after mistakenly offering thousands of aviators voluntary leave options as part of the company's effort to cut costs to fight coronavirus' toll on travel demand.

American had "either by miscalculation or miscommunication wrongly indicated" that a minimum of 1,200 pilots who fly Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 narrowbody aircraft could take short term leave, according to an email to pilots from Kimball Stone, American's senior vice president of flight operations, which was reviewed by CNBC. "The proffer for short term leaves ... ended yesterday morning, and as we began the award process we discovered that we could offer nowhere near that number of leaves based upon the current April schedule. In fact, Manpower Planning did not believe we would be able to accommodate any A320 or B737 leaves for the month of April."

American did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"In other times this may have been just a drop in the bucket but in this critical time when every dollar counts, we're unable to process why they couldn't get this done," said Dennis Tajer, an American 737 captain and spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, which represents American's some 15,000 pilots.