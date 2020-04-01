Politicians are already calling for a 4th coronavirus relief plan. Here's what could be in it

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks with reporters during her weekly press conference at the US Capitol March 26, 2020, in Washington, DC. Alex Edelman | AFP | Getty Images

On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC he has had "ongoing discussions" with congressional Democrats about infrastructure. Even so, it is unclear if the major parties in Congress can get over one of the past hurdles in the way of an infrastructure deal: funding. Democrats have generally been more comfortable than Republicans with spending huge chunks of taxpayer money on overhauling U.S. transportation and utilities. While Pelosi wants to act right after Congress returns — she said her motto is "resting is rusting" — her counterpart in the Senate appears wary of passing another bill on the heels of the mammoth stimulus plan. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he wants to see how effective the latest relief legislation is before he commits to a fourth emergency spending package. "So let's see how things are going, and respond accordingly," he told radio host Hugh Hewitt. "But let's not, I'm not going to allow this to be an opportunity for the Democrats to achieve unrelated policy items that they would not otherwise be able to pass." One of the provisions the Kentucky Republican appears to reference is a national vote-by-mail requirement, which House Democrats put in a $2.5 trillion stimulus bill separate from the one that originated in the Senate and became law. Pelosi, who said Wednesday she hopes the next coronavirus legislation will include vote by mail, calls it a method to ensure Americans can vote safely during the pandemic. Trump previously called the House bill "crazy," saying it included "levels of voting that if you'd ever agreed to it, you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again." In a statement Wednesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., also decried what he called "continued attempts to force partisan objectives into our response." He pointed to the voting provisions in the House bill, along with proposals related to airplanes' carbon footprint and renewable energy credits.