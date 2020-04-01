European markets set to open lower after US warns of soaring coronavirus death toll

European markets are set to open lower Wednesday as global market sentiment continues to take a pummeling amid the coronavirus outbreak

London's FTSE index is set to open 114 points lower at 5,549, Germany's DAX is expected to open 178 points lower at 9,742 and France's CAC is seen 80 points lower at 4,307, according to IG. Italy's FTSE MIB is expected to open 244 points lower at 16,614.

Markets will be digesting comments from the U.S. on Tuesday after President Donald Trump prepared Americans for a surge in coronavirus cases, saying the U.S. will face a "very, very painful two weeks."

"This could be a hell of a bad two weeks. This is going to be a very bad two, and maybe three weeks. This is going to be three weeks like we've never seen before," Trump said at a White House press conference Tuesday.

White House officials are projecting between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths in the U.S. with coronavirus fatalities peaking over the next two weeks.

Meanwhile in Asia, stocks traded mixed on Wednesday afternoon as a private survey showed Chinese manufacturing activity expanding slightly in March. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) for March came in at 50.1, above expectations of a reading of 45.5 by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Mainland Chinese stocks edged higher by the afternoon, with the Shanghai composite up 0.3%, while the Shenzhen composite added 0.83%.

Hong Kong-listed shares of HSBC and Standard Chartered plunged 8.83% and 5.09%, respectively, after both British lenders canceled dividend payments at the request of the U.K. financial regulator in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

In terms of European data, euro zone unemployment data for February is due, Spanish new car registrations for March and final euro zone manufacturing PMI data are also published.

