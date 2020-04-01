While you're stuck at home, here's how to spot the International Space Station above the US

Take a break from looking at coronavirus news on your phone or TV, and look up to the sky at some fellow Earthlings flying 255 miles above you.

Wednesday evening, like many other nights, you might get a view of the International Space Station, passing serenely overhead.

Every day NASA sends out reminders for when you can see the ISS traveling above your residential area, for as long as six minutes. And spotting the ISS can be done easily while practicing safe social distancing from your backyard, or on a walk to a local park.

The New York City area on Wednesday will be able to see the ISS for about two minutes at 9:14 p.m. ET.

The space station, which has been aloft in the heavens for more than 15 years, orbits Earth 16 times each day, presenting multiple viewing opportunities.

NASA's website "Spot The Station" shows where the ISS is in real-time. And by signing up for email or text alerts, the agency tells you when you can see it in your area.

The reminders tell the time the ISS becomes visible around your geographic area, the direction it is coming from, how long it will stay visible to the naked eye, and where it will be heading when it fades from your sight.

The station will look like a fast-moving airplane, even though it is traveling in space at a speed of 17,500 miles per hour. Unlike stars, the ISS doesn't flicker.

Sightings can last as little as one minute or as long as six minutes, depending on the ISS's angle of travel relative to viewers on the ground.

The brightness of the ISS comes from its massive solar panels, which reflects the light of the Sun. As the third brightest object in the sky, the ISS becomes easy to spot once you know when and where to look.