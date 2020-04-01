Booking a table at Asia's No. 1 restaurant just got easier

It's easier to book a table at Asia's best restaurant. But it definitely helps to already be in Singapore. Odette was named the top restaurant in Asia, earning the coveted prize for the second year in a row when Asia's 50 Best Restaurants were announced last week. Helmed by French chef Julien Royer, the French-Asian inspired restaurant, housed in Singapore's sprawling National Gallery, was also named the 18th best restaurant in the world in 2019. The awards are voted on by 300 industry leaders throughout the region. The list is produced by William Reed Business Media, which also publishes the The World's 50 Best Restaurants.

The interior of Odette. Courtesy of Odette

This is the eighth year for the awards, which traded their usual ritzy ceremony presentation for a more muted online announcement in response to coronavirus-related lockdowns and travel bans around the world. Pursuant to measures announced on March 24, Singapore restaurants can remain open as long as tables are set one meter apart. Odette is typically fully booked every night, but same-day reservations are now available as the restaurant — like many around the world — grapples with the effects of the global pandemic. Around 80% of Odette's customers are from Singapore. Mandatory 14-day stay-at-home requirements apply to anyone (resident or traveler) who arrived in the country after midnight on March 20. Many Singaporeans are exercising social distancing and staying home.

Odette's Julien Royer (second from left) with his team. Courtesy of Odette

In contrast to top New York restaurants such as Le Bernadin, Daniel and Per Se, which have announced temporary closures, Odette remains open. The restaurant is instituting safeguards, such as extra cleanings and sanitization of the interior, thermal temperature checks and travel declarations for guests upon entry. It's adding extra space between tables. "It's been a challenging time for the (food and beverage) industry, and we feel extremely fortunate to be able to remain open," said Royer.

Other Singapore restaurants made the list

Other Singapore restaurants also fared well on the list, especially when considering that the country of just 5.6 million people is competing with culinary powerhouses like Tokyo and Bangkok. Singapore's Burnt Ends rose in the ranks from No. 10 last year to No. 5 in 2020. And French restaurant Les Amis — which was also awarded the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality award this year — climbed 22 spots to finish in 11th place.

Les Amis' Brittany blue lobster salad topped with caviar. Asia's 50 Best Restaurants

Jaan by Kirk Westaway — the restaurant where Royer cut his teeth before opening Odette — ascended 11 spots to No. 21. And Corner House, which several days ago announced the hiring of new head chef David Thien, climbed seven places to No. 42 on this year's list. Singapore newcomer Zen — which founder Bjorn Frantzén describes as "Nordic kaiseki with French perfume" — debuted at No. 28 on the list. With a fixed dinner price of SG$450 ($310), Zen is known as Singapore's most expensive restaurant.

Nouri's iberico presa with uni emulsion and tamarillo. Asia's 50 Best Restaurants

Finally, globally-inspired Nouri scratched out a place in the No. 50 spot.

Individual culinary awards

In addition to the overall list, restaurants were singled out for individual awards. The Highest New Entry award was given to Macau's Sichuan Moon, the latest venture by chef Andre Chiang, who once fronted Singapore's Restaurant Andre before closing it in 2018. Natsuko Shoji — nicknamed "Japan's queen of cakes" — of Tokyo's single-table restaurant Été was named Asia's Best Pastry Chef for 2020; she serves four guests at one table per night.

Richard Ekkebus, the executive chef at Amber in the Mandarin Oriental Landmark Hotel in Hong Kong. Asia's 50 Best Restaurants

Hong Kong's Amber, which reopened last year, took home this year's Sustainable Restaurant award. Chef Richard Ekkebus's menu includes sustainably caught seafood and no dairy or gluten. The restaurant banned straws five years ago.

Asia's best restaurants: The complete list