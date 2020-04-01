These states could be hit with the biggest jobs losses from the coronavirus pandemic

"The states and metros hit hardest will generally be among the fastest growing over the ensuing recovery as activity that fell most sharply during the downturn has the greatest room for growth as conditions normalize," IHS Markit economist Karl Kuykendall wrote in the report.

The regions feeling the biggest impact may also see the fastest growth when they recover, according to an analysis Wednesday from IHS Markit

When the Coronavirus pandemic eventually subsides, the economic impact will be felt unevenly from one part of the country to another.

The latest figures from the government on national job losses will be released on Friday. It will take another two weeks before state level numbers are available.

States that rely heavily on tourism have already taken a big hit, including Florida and Nevada, where the HIS Market analysis sees employment falling by 9.8 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively, by the end of this year.

In Midwest and Northeast, states that rely on manufacturing will be hurt most by plant shutdowns. Energy-reliant states like Texas, North Dakota, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Alaska are also especially vulnerable following a steep plunge in oil prices as demand has fallen.

However, rural states like South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa will likely fare better than most, according to the HIS Markit analysis, because they are home to fewer of the industries hurt most by the pandemic.

Here are state by state job loss projections from the analysis: