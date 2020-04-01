End of an era? Two large coal-fired power stations in the U.K close down on same day

A coal-fired power station in the U.K., which had a capacity of 2,000 megawatts (MW) at its peak and could power roughly two million homes, officially closed on Tuesday.

The shutdown of Fiddler's Ferry Power Station, which is located in Cheshire, came on the same day that another coal-fired facility, RWE's 1,560 MW Aberthaw Power Station in Wales, also closed down.

Provisional statistics released by the U.K. government last week showed that electricity provided by coal-fired generators dropped by nearly 60% in 2019 compared to the previous year.

According to the figures, the 6.9 terawatt hours of electricity supplied from coal-fired generators in 2019 represented a record low. The latest Energy Trends report on U.K. electricity put this down to plant closures and coal-generation becoming "less economically favourable" than gas-fired generation.

On a larger scale, last December the International Energy Agency said that cheap natural gas had "shattered coal's competitiveness in the European Union in 2019."

The U.K. government is aiming to remove coal from Britain's energy system by 2025. It recently announced it would consult on moving that deadline to October 1, 2024. According to the government, Britain's reliance on coal for electricity has fallen from 70% in 1990 to under 3% today.