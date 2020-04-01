Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 4:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding a press conference Wednesday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 44,915 in New York City.

New York City is the epicenter of the outbreak in New York state, which is the largest in the world. The rapidly growing number of patients threatens to overwhelm the local hospital system, which has a limited number of beds, staff and equipment, particularly ventilators, a potentially life-saving device.

On Tuesday, de Blasio said part of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens will be converted into a temporary hospital with 350 beds for non-ICU patients from Elmhurst Hospital. Elmhurst has been one of the facilities that has "borne the brunt" of the coronavirus pandemic spreading in the city, according to de Blasio.

Over the weekend, Samaritan's Purse and Mount Sinai Health System in New York City began erecting a field hospital in Central Park. The hospital is located in front of Mount Sinai Hospital in the park's East Meadow.

