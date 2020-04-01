Watch live: World Health Organization holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 12:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

World Health Organization officials are holding a press conference to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 873,700 people across the globe, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Monday, WHO officials said early research indicated some drugs "may have an impact" on fighting the coronavirus, but the data are extremely preliminary and more research needs to be done to determine whether the treatments can reliably fight COVID-19.

"A number of drugs" have shown promise in treating other coronaviruses, including SARS and MERS, that may be helpful in fighting COVID-19, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO's health emergencies program, said during a press briefing at the agency's headquarters.

WHO officials also said on Monday that government lockdowns aren't enough to contain the coronavirus outbreak and, although they are hard on the economy and society, dying from COVID-19 is worse.

"These society-wide measures are not easy, they are difficult and they are hurting people, but the alternative is worse," Ryan said on Monday.

Globally, the coronavirus has killed at least 43,288 people, according to Johns Hopkins University data. In the U.S., the coronavirus has infected at least 189,600 people and has killed at least 4,081.

