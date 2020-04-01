Where your coronavirus stimulus check will go furthest, based on US rents

Many Americans should be encouraged that the government is likely to pay them $1,200 apiece amid the coronavirus economic downturn.

There's one problem, however: The money may not stretch very far — because the rent is too darn high.

Last week, Congress ushered in a $2 trillion stimulus bill aimed at propping up the economy. With it, many low- and middle-income taxpayers will have their wallets padded with payments from the government.

Individuals who earn up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income are eligible for $1,200 payments. Meanwhile, those who are married and file jointly with up to $150,000 in income are eligible for $2,400.

More from Personal Finance:

These workers won't qualify for beefed-up unemployment

Students give public colleges a second look amid coronavirus

Medicare beneficiaries who get coronavirus may face a price shock

The payments phase out completely at $99,000 in income for individuals and $198,000 for joint filers with no children.

Because many Americans don't even have enough saved to cover a $400 emergency, the checks should help to cover their expenses.

The problem, according to a CNBC analysis of Census data, is that, in many parts of the country, $1,200 isn't even enough to cover the median monthly rent payment. (The median is the middle in a list of numbers).

The map shows where individuals will have the hardest time making their rent payments.

Meanwhile, the 10 counties where it would be most difficult to stretch those payments were mostly in California or Virginia.