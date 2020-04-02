Americans expect to burn through their savings quickly, survey finds

As millions of jobs are lost to the coronavirus pandemic, almost half of low-income Americans say they expect to burn through their savings within three months, according to a survey released Thursday. The government's monthly employment numbers for March, due to be released Friday, are expected to show an unprecedented surge in layoffs by businesses forced to shut down by the pandemic.



Guido Mieth | DigitalVision | Getty Images

In a separate report Thursday, the Labor Department found that some 6.6 million workers had filed for unemployment benefits. That follows a wave of 3.3 million jobless claims in the prior week. Many of those laid-off workers, especially in lower-income households, have little in the way of a financial cushion to fall back on, according to a survey by Morning Consult. The research firm found that nearly 18% of adults with an annual income of $50,000 or less have no savings, while some 34% have enough to cover just three months of expenses. Another 11% said their savings would be depleted within six months. Only 10% of that income group has more than a year's worth of cash.

