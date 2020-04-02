Australia stocks drop about 2% as second quarter continues its rocky start for Asia Pacific markets

Stocks in Asia Pacific traded lower on Thursday morning as markets globally continue their rocky start to the second quarter.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.98% in morning trade as almost all the sectors saw losses. The heavily-weighted financial subindex dropped about 4.9% as shares of the country's major banks sold off.

Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped 0.47% while the Topix index shed 0.75%. South Korea's Kospi edged lower.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.5% lower.

Markets in India are closed on Thursday for a holiday.

Concerns over the economic impact of the global coronavirus pandemic, which has roiled markets in recent weeks, continue to weigh on investor sentiment. The rapid spread of the disease across the world has resulted in drastic measures by authorities such as widespread lockdowns that have left economies effectively frozen in many places globally.

So far, more than 932,000 people have been infected worldwide while at least 42,000 lives have been taken by the virus, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.