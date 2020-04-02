Instacart to provide workers with safety kits following strike over coronavirus protections

A shopper for Instacart navigates through the aisles as she shops for a customer.

Instacart announced Thursday it will begin providing its full-service shoppers with health and safety kits in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The kits will contain a reusable cloth face mask, hand sanitizer and a thermometer. Instacart shoppers can request their kits beginning next week through a website the company built for its shoppers. In-store shoppers will also receive face masks from retail locations where the company has in-store operations, the company said.

The safety kits come days after some Instacart workers went on strike to protest the how the company was handling their safety during the pandemic. One of their demands was for the company to provide hand sanitizer and wipes.

Instacart also announced Thursday it created a COVID-19 resource center, which will include information for shoppers and customers.

The company has already updated its health and safety guidelines to provide up to 14 days of paid sick leave to workers diagnosed with COVID-19 or who are under quarantine. It also began contactless delivery to limit its shoppers face-to-face interactions. Instacart also last week extended its pay policy for quarantined workers and bonus pay for its shoppers.

In an effort to accommodate the sudden rise of people ordering groceries online, Instacart said it aimed to hire an additional 300,000 independent contractors, though they will not be eligible for benefits.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.