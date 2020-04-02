Ex-FDA chief warns 'parts of our lives' will stay shut down without a coronavirus drug by fall

The coronavirus will continue to disrupt daily life in the fall unless there is an effective drug to treat it, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said Thursday.

"If we don't have it, this virus is going to come back in the fall and it's going to continue to shut down parts of our lives," Gottlieb said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"This is going to circulate in the background. The consumer is not going to bounce back. People are going to be afraid to go out and we're going to continue to see people succumb to this virus," he added.

Gottlieb said the sense of "urgency" being applied to the development of a COVID-19 vaccine needs to be applied to developing a therapeutic.

"We really need to figure that a vaccine might be two years away," argued Gottlieb, a CNBC contributor who sits on the boards of Pfizer and biotech company Illumina.

A drug, by contrast, can be developed "in the near term," Gottlieb said. But he said it will require global regulators to change their approach, much like they have done toward COVID-19 vaccine development.

He pointed to the National Institutes of Health's work with biotech company Moderna. Together, NIH and Moderna have already begun Phase 1 human trials on a vaccine in the Seattle area.