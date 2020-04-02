Google relaxes its broad ban on ads that mention coronavirus

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer at Google LLC, speaks during the Google Cloud Next '19 event in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Google is relaxing its policy on some ads related to COVID-19 after originally blocking all ads related to the pandemic.

Under its "sensitive events policy," Google said it started blocking ads related to coronavirus in January. That policy was designed to block ads attempting to capitalize on shorter-term events like natural disasters, but as the pandemic continues as a major issue, the company said it's adjusting enforcement "to ensure that we are protecting users while prioritizing critical information."

The policy change comes as analysts believe Google is set to take a significant hit in ad revenue as the online advertising space slows down. Axios first reported the news Thursday.

Google said it has been adjusting enforcement and began letting health information PSA ads from government entities, and now is looking at ways to support "limited COVID-19-related ads from hospitals, medical providers, government entities and NGOs." The company said it's planning to allow more advertisers to run such ads.

In an email sent to advertisers, Google's Head of Industry for Elections Adam Beatty wrote that "coronavirus has become an ongoing and important part of everyday conversation, including a relevant topic in political discourse and for many advertisers in different sectors." He said this week, the company is allowing ads from new advertisers including government entities, hospitals, medical providers and NGOs and will soon begin allowing other advertisers including political organizations to run ads related to COVID-19.

CNBC reported in early March that Google was showing ads and sponsored shopping listings for hand sanitizer, gloves, masks and other products purporting to prevent coronavirus, despite its policy against them. Google later said it had banned ads for medical face masks altogether.

Google's YouTube has also relaxed its policies on advertising as it pertains to coronavirus in recent weeks. In a reversal of its previous policy, YouTube said in March it was planning on enabling ads on some videos discussing coronavirus. The company previously did not allow monetization if a video included more than "a passing mention" of the coronavirus.