Shares of China's Luckin Coffee plummet 80% after investigation finds COO fabricated sales

Reinout Schakel, chief financial officer of Luckin Coffee Inc., speaks during a television interview ahead of the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, on Friday, May 17, 2019.

Luckin Coffee disclosed Thursday that an internal investigation has found that its chief operating officer fabricated 2019 sales by about 2.2 billion RMB.

Shares cratered more than 80% in premarket trading after the release of the regulatory filing.

The investigation found that Jian Liu, Luckin's chief operating officer, and several employees who reported to him, had engaged in misconduct, including fabricating sales. The company said that investors should not rely on Luckin's prior financial statements and earnings releases for the nine months ended Sept. 30.

Luckin said that the internal investigation is at a preliminary stage and its estimate of the fabricated sales has not been verified by its independent auditor. The company's special committee has retained Kirkland & Ellis as its independent outside counsel and FTI Consulting as an independent forensic accounting expert.

Muddy Waters Research shared in January that the firm bet against the stock in light of what it described as fraud and a "fundamentally broken business."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.