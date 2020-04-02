Lululemon CEO: Some retailers will be able to 'weather' coronavirus pandemic. Others won't

Lululemon announced Thursday that it will be paying all its workers through June 1, whether or not its stores reopen before then, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lululemon also has paid all its April rent to landlords. A hotly debated topic in the industry has been which retailers and restaurants will not be able to send in those rent checks.

The athletic apparel maker has temporarily shut all its locations across North America, as many retailers have done, to help halt the spread of COVID-19. It is unclear when these thousands of shops will be able to reopen. Many retailers, including Macy's, Kohl's, Gap and Bed Bath & Beyond, have furloughed the majority of their store workers in an attempt to cut expenses, as their sales are drastically reduced.

"From a balance sheet perspective, we are in very good standing," ending 2019 with $1.1 billion in cash on hand, Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald told CNBC's Sara Eisen Thursday afternoon. He added that the company has no plans to draw down its credit revolver, either. This "allows us to not just obsess on the short term," he said.

Lululemon has, meantime, temporarily halted its share buyback program. The retailer's senior leadership team will take a 20% pay cut for the next three months, and Lululemon's board of directors will be forgoing their cash retainers, it said.

Meantime, Lululemon is taking what it has learned in China, where the COVID-19 virus originated, and applying it to the U.S., McDonald said. As of this week, all of Lululemon's stores have reopened in China, including in Wuhan.

In China, the majority of Lululemon's stores were only closed for two weeks before they began reopening, with shoppers returning more slowly, the CEO explained. "In the U.S. and Canada, we are going to be closed for a much longer period of time. That will create a much more pent-up demand for our product. And equally, I do think when we [reopen], the guest will get back to their normal behaviors quicker" in North America than in China, McDonald said.