New York Gov. Cuomo says coronovirus outbreak in Long Island is 'troubling' as state cases surge to 92,381

Following the arrival in New York City of the U.S. Naval hospital ship Comfort, NY State Governor Andrew Cuomo is seen during a press conference at the field hospital site at the Javits Center.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a coronavirus outbreak in Long Island is "troubling" as the infection has now spread to every county across the state, surging to 92,381.

"You look to see in Nassau County 1,000 new cases, Suffolk County 1,141 new cases. That is troubling news," Cuomo said Thursday at a press conference in Albany, referring to the two counties that comprise Long Island. Suffolk County is home to the Hamptons, the wealthy playground for Manhattan's rich.

New York has now become the new epicenter of the outbreak in the world with more reported infections than China's Hubei province where the coronavirus emerged in December.

The state is rushing to build temporary hospitals and the federal government has sent 85 refrigerated trucks to store deceased coronavirus patients, hundreds of ambulances, medical personnel and other supplies to New York City.

On Wednesday, Cuomo closed all playgrounds in New York City as coronavirus deaths start to climb across the state.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.