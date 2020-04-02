Tesla soars on delivery numbers -- company delivered 88,400 vehicles in Q1

SpaceX founder Elon Musk looks on at a post-launch news conference after the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifted off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 2, 2019.

Tesla just reported that it delivered approximately 88,400 in the first quarter of 2020. Tesla stock rose more than 10% after hours on the news. Analysts had expected 79,908, according to a consensus of analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Breaking it down by model, Tesla reported deliveries of 76,200 Model 3 and Y vehicles, and 12,200 Model S and X vehicles, for the first quarter.

Analysts had expected combined deliveries of 68,674 Model 3 sedans and Model Y cross-over SUVs, and combined deliveries of 11,234 older and more expensive Model S and X vehicles.

The estimates took into account the COVID-19 pandemic, which required Tesla to wind down new car production at its main car plant in Fremont, California, in the last week of March and also suspended production in Shanghai in January and February.

Without the COVID-19 related shutdowns, the analysts' consensus view was that Tesla could have delivered 95,528 vehicles, including 81,478 combined Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, and 14,050 combined Model S and Model X cars.

This quarter marked Tesla's first producing and delivering the Model Y.

However, Tesla did not break out numbers for sales or production of its newest vehicle, and second SUV.

For the period ending March 31, Tesla said it produced about 103,000 vehicles total, including 15,390 Model S and X, and 87,282 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

In the prior quarter, ending 2019, Tesla beat analysts' expectations on deliveries with 112,000 vehicles. The Q4 results also pushed the company across the line to meet the low-end of CEO Elon Musk's 2019 sales goal.

In the year-ago first quarter, Tesla delivered 63,000 vehicles, including 50,900 Model 3 vehicles and 12,100 Model S and X cars.