Trump tells CNBC he spoke to Putin, MBS and expects Saudis, Russia to announce 10 million barrel cut

Joe Kernen@JoeSquawk
Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

President Donald Trump expects Russian President Vladmir Putin and Mohammed Bin Salman to announce a deal on a production cut, the President said to CNBC.

The President is expecting a cut of 10 million barrels per day, although the cut could be as high as 15 million barrels per day.

The President said in a tweet that a production cut would be "great for the oil & gas industry!"

Oil prices have cratered as 

