US Secret Service warns that coronavirus email scams are on the rise

Companies throughout the country trying to keep employees informed about coronavirus are facing another threat in the form of a flood of malicious emails, authorities say.

In a U.S. Secret Service alert sent this week to law enforcement and banking officials, the U.S. Secret Service warns corporate America about fraudulent emails that contain malicious attachments.

"During the coronavirus outbreak, many companies and organizations have sent emails containing COVID-19 updates to their customers to make them aware of their current response and status. As these types of emails have now become increasingly frequent, criminals have started to use this familiarity to their advantage," the alert, obtained by CNBC, said.

The agency said in the alert that it is investigating attempted attacks in which the malicious email attachments would allow the attackers to remotely install malware on the infected system to "potentially harvest credentials, install keyloggers or lock down the system with ransomware."

The email attachment is usually a Microsoft Office or WordPad File, the alert said.

"However, it is always possible that different variations exist, or the attack vectors will evolve. Corporations should be aware they are being targeted, with the attackers potentially posing as a vendor, member of the supply chain, or other familiar entities that would not seem out of place," the alert said.

Another version of this attack, the alert said, is an email supposedly from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services that targets potential supplier companies by requesting they provide any medical protective equipment from a price list with the attachment containing malware. In most instances, "the email signature blocks used the identity of a legitimate employee. Keep in mind that typically, legitimate COVID-19 response emails have a message only in the body of the email and do not contain attachments."

These attacks are the latest in a flood of coronavirus-related scams, according to authorities and consumer watchdogs.