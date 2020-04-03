Blue Origin CEO says Jeff Bezos' space company is hiring, denying report of possible layoffs

Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin told its workforce on Friday that it will not be laying off employees during the coronavirus crisis and instead plans to continue hiring.

Blue Origin management was quoted by The Verge on Thursday as saying workers in Texas may "lose their jobs … because of our actions" if employees in Washington state refused to travel to help conduct a test launch of the company's space tourism rocket New Shepard.

The possibility of launching on April 10 was considered as the company is exempt from stay-at-home orders, due to the Pentagon declaring Blue Origin "mission essential" due to its national security contracts.

"What happens to the technicians down there that operate the vehicle who no longer then have jobs?" a Blue Origin senior director said according to The Verge.

But CEO Bob Smith said Friday in an email seen by CNBC that the company would not be letting employees go if New Shepard's next flight is postponed.

"Blue Origin is unique and in a very fortunate position. We will not be having layoffs, but in fact, we will be hiring. We will not be making budget, payroll or benefit cuts based on this crisis," Smith wrote in the email.

Bezos, the company's founder, has previously said that he sells about $1 billion of Amazon stock each year to fund Blue Origin – although he recently cashed out of nearly $4.1 billion worth, suggesting that annual amount has increased. Blue Origin had about 2,500 employees at the end of last year and plans to grow that workforce total by a third this year.