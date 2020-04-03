Could Bolsonaro be impeached? Brazil's leader under intensifying pressure over coronavirus denial

Jair Bolsonaro President of Brazil takes off his protective mask to speak to journalists during a press conference about outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID - 19) at the Planalto Palace on March 20, 2020 in Brasilia, Brazil.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has sparked public outcry over his handling of the coronavirus crisis, with a movement to impeach the right-wing nationalist leader gaining popular support.

The president of Latin America's largest economy has repeatedly downplayed the threat of the pandemic, dismissing it as a "little flu," and condemning state governors for imposing lockdowns that are causing job losses.

He has also contradicted his own health minister's advice over self-isolation and social distancing, encouraging people to end their time in quarantine and return to work.

However, all but three of Brazil's 27 states have so far refused to relax lockdown measures and citizens in many urban centers can be heard banging pots and pans from their homes each evening as an act of protest to the president's demands.

"It won't be controversial to say that he is now probably the last man standing in the denial camp," Jimena Blanco, head of Latin America at Verisk Maplecroft, told CNBC via telephone.

By rejecting international recommendations, Bolsonaro is in the company of very few global leaders, with Belarus' authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador two other notable exceptions.

When asked about the prospect of Bolsonaro facing impeachment proceedings this year, Verisk Maplecroft's Blanco replied: "I think it is one of the risks that can no longer be called a black swan."

"There is about a 20% chance at this stage," Blanco continued. "But, if we fast-forward two or three months and see the kind of spike in cases that we are seeing in Europe right now, I think the chances of impeachment would increase significantly."

Late last month, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube all deleted some of Bolsonaro's online videos and social media posts because they were found to have violated their respective company policies.

Bolsonaro's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by CNBC.