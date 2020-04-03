Coronavirus pandemic economic fallout 'way worse than the global financial crisis,' IMF chief says

The coronavirus pandemic has created a economic crisis "like no other," one that is "way worse" than last decade's global financial crisis, the International Monetary Fund's top official said Friday.

"Never in the history of the IMF have we witnessed the world economy come to a standstill," said Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, during a press conference.

Speaking at the World Health Organization's headquarters in Geneva, Georgieva said that this was "humanity's darkest hour, a big threat to the whole world and it requires from us to stand tall, be united and protect the most vulnerable of our citizens."

She said the IMF is working with the World Bank and other international financial institutions to alleviate the economic fallout from the outbreak, which has infected more than 1 million people in almost every country across the world.

Georgieva said that the IMF is encouraging central banks in developed countries to support emerging markets and developing countries

"Our main preoccupation in this crisis is to rapidly step up financing for countries, especially emerging markets, developing countries that are faced with very significant and growing needs," Georgieva said.

The IMF has a $1 trillion war chest, she said, adding "we are determined to use as much of it as necessary."

More than 90 countries so far have applied for assistance from those funds, she said.

"We have never seen ever such a growing demand for emergency financing," Georgieva said.

She urged countries that tap that financing to use it to pay doctors, nurses and other health care workers as well as other health-care needs.

Developing economies have been hardest hit by the outbreak and often has less resources to protect themselves from the economic fallout, she said.

"We know that in many countries health systems are weak," she said.

Compounding the harm, she said, is "a flight to safety" by investors who are pulling their money out of vulnerable countries as the outbreak spreads.

"A lot of capital has left emerging countries," Georgieva said, adding that a number of those nations have economies based on sales of commodities, whose prices have plummeted amid the critis.

"The same way that the virus hits vulnerable people .... the virus hits vulnerable countries," she said.

At the end of the press conference, she said: "My closing message is we will get through this, but how fast and how effectively will depend a lot upon the actions we take."

