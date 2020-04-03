Here's the study behind why NYC Mayor de Blasio now recommends masks in public

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recently suggested that people in the city should wear face coverings, such as cloth masks or bandanas, when going out in public to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.

De Blasio pointed Thursday to a study from Singapore released this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which examined how presymptomatic or asymptomatic coronavirus carriers could spread the deadly virus. Researchers concluded that people who spread the virus, despite feeling healthy, could pose a threat to disease control.

"These findings also suggest that to control the pandemic it might not be enough for only persons with symptoms to limit their contact with others because persons without symptoms might transmit infection," researchers said.

New York state remains the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, with at least 102,863 confirmed cases and at least 2,935 deaths.

"You can create a face covering with anything you have at home right now, a piece of cloth," de Blasio said at a news conference. "You can create your own version, you can be creative, you be creative and put your own decoration. That's what we want you to do. Something homemade, not something professional."