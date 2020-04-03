Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Health and Science

Photos of field hospitals set up around the world to treat coronavirus patients

Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
Huoshenshan Hospital construction nears completion on February 2, 2020 in Wuhan, China.
Getty Images

Over one million people globally have now been infected with the coronavirus that has claimed over 54,000 lives so far. Healthcare systems in countries around the world have been overwhelmed fighting the pandemic forcing governments to build temporary field hospitals to help deal with the growing numbers of their infected population.

In Wuhan, China where the coronavirus first originated, two massive emergency hospitals were built in just 10 days. In New York, the epicenter of cases in the U.S., field hospitals have now been set up in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center and Central Park, and the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center has been converted into a 350-bed hospital.

The massive 1000-bed USNS Comfort also arrived this week in New York, while its sister ship, the USNS Mercy, is stationed in Los Angeles. 

As the disease continues to spread around the world inundating healthcare systems, countries scramble to build more facilities to deal with the rising number of infected patients by converting local stadiums, arenas, convention centers, parks and even parking lots into field hospitals to deal with overflow from existing hospitals. 

The following are photos of some of the field hospitals that have been built in hot spots around the world to help care for the infected and combat the coronavirus pandemic that has brought much of the world to a standstill. 

Fira Barcelona Montjuic centre in Barcelona, Spain 

A Spanish soldier stands next to beds set up at a temporary hospital for vulnerable people at the Fira Barcelona Montjuic centre in Barcelona on March 25, 2020, during the new coronavirus epidemic.
Pau Barrena | AFP | Getty Images

Jacob K Javits Center in New York City

The temporary hospital is readied at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the Coronavirus pandemic on March 30, 2020 in New York City.
Noam Galai | Getty Images

Pacaembu stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil

View of a temporary field hospital set up for coronavirus patients at Pacaembu stadium, in Sao Paulo, Brazil on March 27, 2020.
Nelson Almeida | AFP | Getty Images

CenturyLink Event Center in Seattle, Washington 

Military personnel set up the 627th Hospital Center field hospital at CenturyLink Event Center on March 31, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.
Karen Ducey | Getty Images

A sports stadium in Wuhan, China

This photo taken on March 5, 2020 shows a temporary hospital set up for COVID-19 coronavirus patients in a sports stadium in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province.
STR | AFP | Getty Images

NHS Nightingale hospital at ExCel Centre in London, England 

Soldiers and private contractors help to prepare the ExCel centre which is being made into the temporary NHS Nightingale hospital, comprising of two wards, each of 2,000 people, to help tackle coronavirus on March 30, 2020 in London, England.
Stefan Rousseau | WPA | Getty Images

Triage tent at Brescia hospital in Lombardy, Italy 

Hospital workers wearing protective mask and gear work in a patients' triage tent at a temporary emergency structure set up outside the accident and emergency department, where any new arrivals presenting suspect new coronavirus symptoms are being tested, at the Brescia hospital, Lombardy, on March 13, 2020.
Miguel Medina | AFP | Getty Images

East Meadow In Central Park, New York City

An emergency field hospital is being constructed in Central Park in New York City, United States on March 30, 2020.
Lokman Vural | Elibol | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

A temporary hospital in Indio, California

A temporary hospital which is been settled up by members of the California National Guard is seen in Indio, California on March 29, 2020.
Apu Gomes | AFP | Getty Images

Medical tents in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Picture released by Telam showing a mobile field hospital being set by the Argentine Army at the Campo de Mayo garrison in Buenos Aires on March 21, 2020 to extend the capacity to deal with the possible growth in the number of patients with the new coronavirus, COVID-19.
Victor Carreira | AFP | Getty Images

Temporary hospital in Wuhan, China

This photo taken on March 10, 2020 shows a medical staff member cleaning the floor after all patients were discharged at a temporary hospital set up to treat people with the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.
STR | AFP | Getty Images

Parking lot of Mary Washington Hospital in Virginia

Fifty reclining chairs normally used in patients' rooms sit in an indoor parking lot adjacent to Mary Washington Hospital as it expands its emergency testing for Coronavirus patients in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on April 3, 2020.
Olivier Douliery | AFP | Getty Images

Ifema exhibition complex in Madrid, Spain

In this handout from the Comunidad de Madrid, health workers prepare to receive the first patients with coronavirus at Ifema exhibition complex on March 22, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.
Comunidad de Madrid | Getty Images

Construction of a temporary hospital in Rafah, Gaza Strip 

Military medical tents in Mulhouse, eastern France

Picture taken from the roof the Emile Muller Hospital shows tents of a military field hospital during its setting up in Mulhouse, eastern France, on March 22, 2020, on the seventh day of a lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in France.
Patrick Hertzog | AFP | Getty Images

USNS Comfort in New York City

A military officer next to the USNS Comfort Navy hospital ship located at Pier 90 to care for patients not related to Covic-19 on March 31, 2020 in New York City.
Pablo Monsalve | Getty Images