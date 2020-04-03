Photos of field hospitals set up around the world to treat coronavirus patients

Over one million people globally have now been infected with the coronavirus that has claimed over 54,000 lives so far. Healthcare systems in countries around the world have been overwhelmed fighting the pandemic forcing governments to build temporary field hospitals to help deal with the growing numbers of their infected population.

In Wuhan, China where the coronavirus first originated, two massive emergency hospitals were built in just 10 days. In New York, the epicenter of cases in the U.S., field hospitals have now been set up in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center and Central Park, and the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center has been converted into a 350-bed hospital.

The massive 1000-bed USNS Comfort also arrived this week in New York, while its sister ship, the USNS Mercy, is stationed in Los Angeles.

As the disease continues to spread around the world inundating healthcare systems, countries scramble to build more facilities to deal with the rising number of infected patients by converting local stadiums, arenas, convention centers, parks and even parking lots into field hospitals to deal with overflow from existing hospitals.

The following are photos of some of the field hospitals that have been built in hot spots around the world to help care for the infected and combat the coronavirus pandemic that has brought much of the world to a standstill.