'Play ball!': Pro athletes like NBA star Kevin Durant turning to esports during coronavirus

A crowd packed with 76ers Gaming Club fans are seen during the game against Celtics Crossover Gaming during the NBA 2K League Playoffs on July 26, 2019 at the NBA 2K Studio in Long Island City, New York. Steven Freeman | NBAE via Getty Images

Miss the thrill of watching a game-winning buzzer beater? The rush of seeing a no-hitter or walk-off home run? The coronavirus has led to the abrupt hiatuses of the NBA, Major League Baseball and other popular sporting events, like March Madness and the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. But esports leagues are making it possible for star athletes, like NBA all-star Kevin Durant, who was among the NBA players to test positive for the coronavirus, to compete in tournaments to raise money for COVID-19 relief charities, especially as television networks like ESPN and Fox Sports turn to online gaming to fill airtime. Starting Friday, the NBA, the NBA Player Association and the video game company Take-Two Interactive and its 2K studio, which produces the popular game "NBA 2K2020," will partner with Disney's ESPN to air an esports tournament that features the likes of Durant, Trae Young and other NBA players. Fox Corp.'s Fox Sports also aired an esports-NFL tournament on March 29 that featured former NFL pro bowler Michael Vick, among other NFL athletes, playing the popular Electronic Arts football game, "Madden 20." Winners of these tournaments are presenting donations as high as $100,000 to COVID-19 relief charities. "It is only natural that sports stars are going to use platforms to reach their fans when live games are not in place," said Frost & Sullivan analyst and streaming media expert Dan Rayburn, adding that this trend has been growing for a few years. Popular athletes, including Pittsburgh Steelers pro bowl receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and former CY Young winner and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell, have been streaming video games for fans from well before the coronavirus, often on Amazon's Twitch, a videogame streaming platform. "The real question is, what does this do for the future of gaming?" Rayburn said.

Like many tech ventures of the 21st century, the esports industry has seen a tremendous boom in revenue and demand. In 2019, Newzoo, an industry research group, estimated that gaming would reach $1 billion in revenue, increasing by 27% from 2018. And gamers around the globe are competing in tournaments, taking home millions of dollars while also developing mass followings. Plus, media conglomerates, sports ownership groups and athletes are investing in esports. Madison Square Garden Co., owner of the New York Knicks, also owns Counter Logic Gaming, an organization that fields several pro esports teams and produces esports events at the Garden. Knicks Gaming is one of the 23 esports teams comprising the NBA 2K League, a joint venture between the NBA and Take-Two Interactive. The Cleveland Cavaliers have their own Cavs Legion Gaming Club. T-Wolves Gaming, the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2K team, already has a state-of-the-art training facility in Minneapolis. Dallas Mavericks' owner Mark Cuban also has invested in esports, but last October he made some negative comments about the current U.S. business opportunity. In an interview with Fox Sports 1 last October, Cuban said, "In aggregate, it's a good business. Is it growing? Yes. But domestically here in the United States, it's an awful business." In a more recent interview, with DallasBasketball.com, since the coronavirus outbreak, Cuban said, "The capacity of NBA players to play video games, it's limitless! I had no idea so many of them were gamers. I knew we had a few guys, but it seems like it's every player!" Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday, Cuban was less optimistic about when the NBA may return to games, saying he had "no idea." Previously, Cuban had been hoping for a mid-May return date.

A chance for esports to seize prime time