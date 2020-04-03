Singapore shuts schools temporarily and closes most workplaces to curb the spread of coronavirus

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January, 22, 2020.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday announced stricter social distancing measures in the city state, joining a chorus of countries globally that have done so to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The measures include closing most workplaces, except those offering "essential services" such as food establishments, hospitals and transport, said Lee. All schools will also be closed temporarily, he said.

Prior to his announcement, Lee said in a Facebook post that the country needed "to take a few more steps now" even though "the current situation is under control."

"Since COVID-19, we have responded to the crisis calmly and systematically, planning ahead and adjusting our measures as the situation changed," he said.