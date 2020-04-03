Treasury makes coronavirus loan terms less favorable for small businesses

Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during a Coronavirus Task Force news conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Kevin Dietsch | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Treasury Department changed the terms on some loans it's offering to small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, making them less favorable for borrowers, experts say. The loans at issue are being made through the Paycheck Protection Program, which offers up to $10 million in forgivable loans to businesses with 500 or fewer employees. The program, which officially opened for many borrowers on Friday morning, will dole out up to $349 billion to ailing small businesses to help cover costs like payroll, rent and utilities. The loans are made through lenders approved by the Small Business Administration and other institutions.

It's worse than was initially laid out [for borrowers]. Roger DaSilva founder of Realm Startup Advisory

In initial guidance, the Treasury Department had said banks would charge a 0.5% fixed interest rate and that a loan's unforgiven portion could be repaid over 10 years. However, loans now carry a higher interest rate — 1% — and come due in a much shorter period — two years — than originally stipulated, according to Treasury guidance released Thursday. Banks were loath to offer loans under the initial terms and pressured federal officials to change them, according to Roger DaSilva, founder of Realm Startup Advisory, which serves as an outsourced chief financial officer for small businesses.