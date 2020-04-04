Scenes of Sin City shut down by coronavirus

A message on a sign placed in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, where tourists often line up to take photos, displays a message about social distancing due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus across the United States on March 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Across the country and the globe, hospitality and tourism industries continue to fall victim to the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Las Vegas has been one of the hardest hit cities after Nevada ordered all hotels, casinos, bars and restaurants closed and canceled all conventions, conferences and sporting events in an effort stop the spread of the virus. McCarran International Airport also closed the majority of its gates as traffic declined.

The coronavirus doused most of the lights along the Vegas Strip, leaving thousands of workers across these industries unemployed or furloughed. The following photos show the impact coronavirus is having on Sin City as it grapples with the economic fallout from this pandemic.