Scenes of Sin City shut down by coronavirus

Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
A message on a sign placed in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, where tourists often line up to take photos, displays a message about social distancing due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus across the United States on March 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Across the country and the globe, hospitality and tourism industries continue to fall victim to the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Las Vegas has been one of the hardest hit cities after Nevada ordered all hotels, casinos, bars and restaurants closed and canceled all conventions, conferences and sporting events in an effort stop the spread of the virus. McCarran International Airport also closed the majority of its gates as traffic declined.

The coronavirus doused most of the lights along the Vegas Strip, leaving thousands of workers across these industries unemployed or furloughed. The following photos show the impact coronavirus is having on Sin City as it grapples with the economic fallout from this pandemic.

The Las Vegas Strip 

A view of the Las Vegas Strip near Caesars Palace shows light vehicle and pedestrian traffic as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Caesar's Palace

An exterior view shows a drained fountain area in front of Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip as the resort remains closed as a result of the statewide shutdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus across the United States on April 3, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Centennial Hills Park 

City of Las Vegas operations and maintenance staff worker Antonio Ruiz disinfects handrails at Centennial Hills Park as part of an effort to keep the city's 70 parks open for the public during the coronavirus pandemic on March 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

New York-New York Hotel and Casino

A sign at an entrance at the shuttered New York-New York Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip displays a hopeful message as a result of the statewide shutdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus across the United States on April 2, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Temporary homeless shelter

People arrive at a temporary homeless shelter with social-distancing boxes set up in a parking lot at Cashman Center on March 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

The Venetian 

The shuttered Venetian Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip is shown with its exterior lights turned off in observance of Earth Hour, a global initiative by the World Wildlife Fund to focus attention on the threat of climate change on March 28, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

McCarran International Airport

A single Southwest Airlines jet is shown parked at a gate at McCarran International Airport as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

The California Hotel Casino

The California Hotel Casino remains closed due ongoing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across the United States on April 03, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) as a global pandemic on March 11th.
Jacob Kepler | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Little Darlings

Deja Vu Love Boutique general manager Megan Schwartz (L) and Ashley Wildhaber from Cat's Meow Las Vegas karaoke bar hand out cases of water at Little Darlings Las Vegas strip club, which is giving away about 15,000 cases of water, more than USD 100,000 worth, over three days to people in need as a result of the continuing spread of the coronavirus across the United States on March 31, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

The Bellagio Resort & Casino

Most of the exterior building lights at Bellagio Resort & Casino, shown to the left of Caesars Palace, are turned off as parts of the Las Vegas Strip go dark as a result of the statewide shutdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus across the United States on March 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Inside the Flamingo Casino

A health and safety sign is shown in a gaming area at the shuttered Flamingo Las Vegas as parts of the Las Vegas Strip go dark as a result of the statewide shutdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus across the United States on March 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

MGM Grand

The marquee and sign at an entrance at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino display messages after the Las Vegas Strip resort was closed as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Touro University Nevada medical students and physician assistants 

Touro University Nevada medical students and physician assistants attend a briefing as they get ready to conduct medical screenings at a temporary homeless shelter set up in a parking lot at Cashman Center on March 28, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

The Tropicana

An exterior view shows the empty porte cochere at the shuttered Tropicana Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip on March 28, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Donut Bar Las Vegas

The closed Donut Bar Las Vegas in the Fremont East Entertainment District is boarded up as a result of the statewide shutdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus across the United States on March 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Paris Las Vegas

Most of the exterior building lights at Paris Las Vegas, including on its 50-story replica Eiffel Tower, are turned off except for the marquee as parts of the Las Vegas Strip go dark as a result of the statewide shutdown on March 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Wynn Las Vegas

An exterior view shows guest rooms at Wynn Las Vegas with rooms lit up to spell out "#VEGAS STRONG" as both resorts remain closed as a result of the statewide shutdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus across the United States on March 31, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images