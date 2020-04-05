Democratic lawmakers urge Mnuchin against 'unreasonable conditions' on airline coronavirus aid

American Airlines passenger planes crowd a runway where they are parked due to flight reductions to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. March 23, 2020.

Leading congressional Democrats on Sunday urged Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to quickly reach agreements and not place onerous conditions on $25 billion in payroll grants for airlines reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

Mnuchin last month said taxpayers must be "compensated" for aid given to airlines. Treasury guidelines state the department said it may demand warrants, options, preferred stock or other securities in exchange for the grants. But industry members, unions and others have argued that if the Treasury Department is too aggressive in its demands, such as by insisting on large equity stakes, it could deter airlines from taking the grants altogether.

In addition to payroll grants, Congress also approved $29 billion in loans to passenger and cargo airlines as part of the historic $2 trillion CARES act signed into law last month.

"The intent of this program was very clear: keep America's hardworking aviation professionals in their jobs through direct payroll payments from the Treasury Department," wrote House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and other top Democrats.

"We are concerned the Treasury Department's recent guidance on the 'Airline Industry Payroll Support' Program does not fully reflect the intent of Congress," they wrote.

According to the bill signed into law, the Treasury "may" request equity or other financial instruments as part of the grants, leaving open the option it does not at all.

The Treasury Department had advised airlines requesting payroll grants to submit their proposals by this past Friday. Airlines, including Delta, JetBlue, American, United and Spirit, have said they applied for portions of the aid. They did not disclose the amounts they requested, nor the structure they proposed.

Airlines and the Treasury Department will now begin negotiations under a tight timeline − the CARES act states that initial payments to airlines and carriers should go out no later than ten days after signing, a deadline that falls on Monday. Democrats' goal is to get the payroll assistance out next week, a person familiar with the situation said.

As such, they want Treasury to be judicious in its requests.

"Assistance must not come with unreasonable conditions that would force an employer to choose bankruptcy instead of providing payroll grants to its workers," wrote Pelosi, Schumer, as well as Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore, chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

"While we appreciate the Department's desire to seek 'warrants' in exchange for payroll assistance, we do not support any effort that would undermine the ability of any aviation worker to receive direct payroll assistance," the lawmakers added.

The letter comes after Sen. Schumer and other top Democrats similarly called on Mnuchin to protect the oversight function of the $500 billion bailout fund established as part of the $2 trillion deal. Mnuchin was a key figure during those negotiations, and he will help run the $500 billion fund. Democrats have said they will closely watch all money dispensed from the bailout fund, including airline aid.

The Treasury Department did not immediately return a request for comment.