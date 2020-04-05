New Yorkers stop and give daily thanks and gratitude for coronavirus frontline workers

It has been over two weeks now since Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all non-essential businesses closed and for New Yorkers to stay indoors in an effort to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic. Even with these extreme measures each day new cases of coronavirus continue to rise and the death climbs higher with each passing day. And we have not even reached the apex yet.

For many New Yorkers, being forced to stay at home in a "shoebox" apartment isolated from friends, family, and colleagues has not been easy. For many who have lost their jobs, the uncertainty is excruciating. For others, adapting to a new routine of working from home while their children move to online schooling is challenging at best. The utter lack of space, contact with the outside world, and restrictions on everything we once took for granted can be downright depressing.

But we are doing it because it will make a difference. We are doing it because we all know someone who is working on the frontlines and see every day how our hospitals are overwhelmed. Frontline medical workers are increasingly lacking critical protection. New Yorkers are staying at home to try and flatten the curve, and we are doing it because this is what we can do to help bring this pandemic to an end.