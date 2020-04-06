Boeing to suspend 787 production in South Carolina 'until further notice' due to coronavirus

Boeing Dreamliner 787 Air China planes sit on the production line at the company's final assembly facility in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Boeing on Monday said it will suspend operations at its 787 factories in South Carolina because of coronavirus, a move that puts all of the manufacturer's final assembly of commercial airplanes on hold due to the pandemic.

The announcement came after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered residents to stay at home or work except for certain activities such as buying essential goods or visiting family.

The company a day earlier said it would indefinitely extend a shutdown at commercial airplane factories in the Seattle area because of the virus.

